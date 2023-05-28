Video: Spectacular fireworks display as Barcelona bid farewell to Camp Nou

FC Barcelona
Posted by

With Barcelona playing their games at Espanyol’s old ground next season, as the Camp Nou gets a much-needed face lift, it was only right that the famous old stadium, in its current form, got a grand send off.

Aside from various tributes on the pitch and the party atmosphere that prevailed given that 2022/23 was a title-winning season, a spectacular fireworks display ended the night in the most incredible way.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Heartfelt moment between James Milner and Roberto Firmino after the pair played their last game for the club
Opinion: Frank Lampard has to take responsibility for his failings instead of blaming Everton and Chelsea players
Blow for Gareth Southgate as Arsenal star now a doubt for England’s EURO qualifiers

The stands were still full long after the win over Mallorca, with the players also staying out on the pitch to witness the Barcelona sky being lit up by an astonishing display.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.