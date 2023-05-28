Video: Spectacular fireworks display as Barcelona bid farewell to Camp Nou

With Barcelona playing their games at Espanyol’s old ground next season, as the Camp Nou gets a much-needed face lift, it was only right that the famous old stadium, in its current form, got a grand send off.
Aside from various tributes on the pitch and the party atmosphere that prevailed given that 2022/23 was a title-winning season, a spectacular fireworks display ended the night in the most incredible way.
The stands were still full long after the win over Mallorca, with the players also staying out on the pitch to witness the Barcelona sky being lit up by an astonishing display.
