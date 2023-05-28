Video: Xhaka scores two goals in 3 minutes in his final game for Arsenal

Xhaka has scored a first half brace in his final game for Arsenal.

The first goal was a brilliant header past the Wolves keeper after being left unmarked inside the 6 yard box. The assist from Jesus was brilliant who beat his opponent down the right before clipping in a perfect cross for the Swiss to head home.

And the second goal came from a brilliant run by Saka who dribbled past the Wolves defender before attempting to play a one-two with Odegaard but his return deflects off the defender and lands straight into the path of Xhaka who tapped it in with ease.

What a perfect final game for Xhaka it has been so far. Watch the goals below:

? GOAL | Arsenal 1-0 Wolves | Xhakapic.twitter.com/D51IxftHx0 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 28, 2023