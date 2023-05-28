West Ham announce surprise end of season managerial departure

If announcements are all about timing, then West Ham letting it be known that there has been a managerial departure ahead of the first-team game at Leicester City is an odd one indeed.

Surely, the entire club’s focus should be on what’s happening at the King Power Stadium and then subsequently in Prague for the Europa Conference League final.

However, perhaps to give themselves the best chance of getting a replacement in early enough to affect pre-season training, the Hammers have made their decision.

At this stage, only the West Ham Women’s team are affected as the manager concerned is Paul Konchesky.

According to the official West Ham website, the former player took charge of 29 matches since being appointed last May.

Clearly, results haven’t been acceptable to the club, and with the side finishing in a disappointing eighth position in the Women’s Super League, scoring just 23 goals in 22 matches, it was felt that a change was needed.

“I am proud and honoured to have had the opportunity to manage this club,” Konchesky was quoted as saying by the official West Ham website.

“My players and my staff have always given me 100 per cent and while some of our results have been disappointing this season, we still have a lot to be proud of, including reaching the semi-final of the Conti Cup.

“I wish the club well for the future.”

Given that the east Londoners finished well off the pace and 16 points behind fifth placed Aston Villa, whomever takes charge for the 2023/24 campaign has a huge job on their hands.