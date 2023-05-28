West Ham United could reportedly be ready to let Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca leave for £35million this summer.

The 24-year-old has struggled to get going since joining the Hammers from Sassuolo last summer, when he’d also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain after impressing in Serie A.

It seems West Ham could now be ready to let Scamacca go for a similar fee to the one they paid for him, according to latest reports.

West Ham could also be selling Declan Rice for big money this summer, and sources state they will reinvest money from these sales into new signings to bolster David Moyes’ squad.