West Ham midfielder has already said goodbye to Hammers fans

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has reportedly said his goodbyes to the club’s fans as he’s played his final home game for the Hammers.

The Argentine has become something of a cult hero at the London Stadium in recent years, but he’s widely expected to leave at the end of his contract this summer.

Lanzini will most likely return to his former club River Plate, and it’s claimed he’s already had his final farewell appearance in front of the West Ham home crowd.

This comes as Declan Rice is also widely expected to be heading for the West Ham exit door this summer, with the likes of Arsenal chasing him.

While Lanzini won’t really be missed as much as someone as important as Rice, it certainly points to a challenging summer for David Moyes and co. as they look to rebuild this squad with some fresh faces.