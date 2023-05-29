Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs has criticised his former club for their Premier League survival celebrations following their win over Bournemouth.

Everton needed nothing less than a win to guarantee their place in England’s top division following what has been a torrid season for the Toffees, but Abdoulaye Doucoure’s long-range belter just before the hour mark ensured that will remain in the Premier League for a record 121st season.

The win sparked wild celebrations from the Everton fans who will have been on tenterhooks for the full 90 minutes against the Cherries, so their reaction at the final whistle was understandable, but not in the eyes of Stubbs.

The 51-year old, who played for Everton between 2001 and 2005 and then again from 2006 to 2008, came clean on Talksport this morning to admit that he didn’t agree with the fans’ jubilance yesterday.

“We celebrated this last year, which I found incredible. You cannot be celebrating staying up for a club like Everton.”

“There has to be changes at this club and I’d be surprised if there isn’t a statement soon about resignations because this board has to be dismantled, it’s as simple as that.

“This club is too big and too great to be dragged through the gutter.”

Harsh words from Stubbs, but Everton fans will just be pleased that they are still a top-flight team despite spending eight match weeks in the relegation zone and only getting out of it with four games to go.