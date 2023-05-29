After Jack Harrison another Leeds player has a release clause which is set to be triggered

Following their confirmed relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United are set to lose a number of first-team players.

Winger Jack Harrison has already been strongly linked with a quickfire Elland Road exit and now, according to The Athletic, attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson could soon follow suit.

The young American attacking midfielder is believed to have a clause in his contract that the Whites expect to be triggered.

During his opening season in Yorkshire, Aaronson, who has four years left on his deal, has scored one goal and provided three assists in 40 games in all competitions.

