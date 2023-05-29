Chelsea agree personal terms with 22-year old defensive midfielder

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are said to have agreed personal terms with Manuel Ugarte and his agent as they edge closer to bringing in a much-needed defensive midfielder.

Chelsea’s desperation for a player who profiles as a No.6 has been well-documented for some time now and in the past week, they, along with Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a move for Ugarte, who has enjoyed a solid breakthrough season at Sporting Lisbon this year.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this morning that incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has personally asked the Blues hierarchy to bring Ugarte in this summer to fill a much-need position for the Stamford Bridge side.

And now in the past half an hour, journalist Rob Pratley has followed up Romano’s tweet by confirming that Chelsea have come to an agreement between the Uruguayan youngster and his agent Jorge Mendes on personal terms, with a fee all that is left to sort out.

Pochettino’s personal desire for Ugarte has led Chelsea to increase their interest in the player and a deal is in the process of being agreed

Ugarte is said to have a release clause of £52million but Pratley understands that the Blues are more inclined to pay for the 22-year old in a different way, similar to that of their deal for Enzo Fernandez.

If that’s anything to go by, then Chelsea fans should be fairly confident in their attempts to make Ugarte a Blue, where he would slot straight into the club’s midfield most likely alongside Fernandez, in turn creating what would be a seriously talented midfield pairing.

