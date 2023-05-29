Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City are prepared to part ways with Joao Cancelo as he returns from his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Cancelo made the switch to Germany on January’s deadline day, citing a lack of game time as a reason for the move, and more minutes is what he got, playing 21 times, scoring once and assisting six times.

The deal to send the versatile Portuguese fullback out for the rest of the season included a €70million buy option according to GOAL, but it doesn’t seem the German champions will be taking up that option this summer, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting earlier this afternoon that City are ready to listen to offers for the 29-year old.

Understand Manchester City are ready to sell João Cancelo this summer. He will return from Bayern, €70m buy option won’t be triggered. ?? #MCFC Arsenal appreciate Cancelo, he’s one of the names in the list #AFC Barça have genuine interest since January but… depends on FFP. pic.twitter.com/xzeHi171Ds — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

As Romano mentions as well as other outlets such as the Daily Mail and the Manchester Evening News, Arsenal are poised to make a move or Cancelo as they look to add some star names to their squad ahead of their first season in the Champions League for six years, but whether City will want to let another one of their players join Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko – who have improved the Gunners greatly since joining – remains to be seen.