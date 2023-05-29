Fabrizio Romano confirms that Manchester City are ready to sell impressive defender this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City are prepared to part ways with Joao Cancelo as he returns from his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Cancelo made the switch to Germany on January’s deadline day, citing a lack of game time as a reason for the move, and more minutes is what he got, playing 21 times, scoring once and assisting six times.

The deal to send the versatile Portuguese fullback out for the rest of the season included a €70million buy option according to GOAL, but it doesn’t seem the German champions will be taking up that option this summer, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting earlier this afternoon that City are ready to listen to offers for the 29-year old.

As Romano mentions as well as other outlets such as the Daily Mail and the Manchester Evening News, Arsenal are poised to make a move or Cancelo as they look to add some star names to their squad ahead of their first season in the Champions League for six years, but whether City will want to let another one of their players join Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko – who have improved the Gunners greatly since joining – remains to be seen.

 

  1. Arteta must first of all find his orsent form before he proceed in trying to add him to the squad because Bayern did not activate his buy out so the most important thing is to know his present form because Gardiola don’t normally sell his important players for the present in the past he has shown he is good but that not withstanding what we need now are inform players after all Mohammed Ali was once the best and undisputed heavy weight champion before

