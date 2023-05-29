Fulham may move for midfielder who Manchester United could be willing to sell

Fulham are a potential landing spot for Fred this summer with the Brazilian set to enter the last year of his Manchester United contract.

Fred’s links to Fulham have been reported by the Manchester Evening News, who say that the Brazilian midfield could be moved on this summer as they look to lower the average age of their engine room.

Having triggered the one-year extension of his contract back in December (per Transfermarkt), the 30-year old is unlikely to prolong his stay at Old Trafford beyond 2024 which could mean a transfer is on the cards this summer.

The Red Devils beat Fulham 2-1 yesterday to finish 3rd in the Premier League this season and after the match, Fred was spotted in conversation with Cottagers boss Marco Silva outside the stadium yesterday, prompting football fans to come to the opinion that the Brazilian international is likely going to become a Fulham player.

Rumours circulating that Marco Silva got off his coach just to speak to Fred, interesting.. ? pic.twitter.com/Kv9BZ2mT1k — Frank ??? (@TenHagEra) May 28, 2023

Despite failing to qualify for Europe, Fulham have shown this season that they have plenty of potential to challenge the big boys in 2023/24 in a similar fashion to how they did this year, and the addition of an experienced player like Fred will no doubt elevate them further.