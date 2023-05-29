Newcastle’s hopes of signing Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney have received a boost on Monday as it is being reported that the Gunners are ready to sell the left-back

The defender has been rarely used by Mikel Arteta this season following the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko and even with the former Man City star injured towards the end of the season, Jakub Kiwior filled in on the left side of a four-man defence instead of the Scotland international.

According to Football Insider, Tierney is set to make a final decision on his future in the coming weeks with Newcastle ready to sign the left-back.

Arsenal are believed to be happy to let him go and a move is now expected over the coming months with a valuation of £30m being placed on the defender.

Newcastle haven’t used a natural left-back in the position this season with Dan Burn occupying the role. The signing of Tierney would allow Eddie Howe to play another way and the Scotland star could be a good addition for the Magpies boss.

The Tyneside club will need to recruit smartly this summer as Champions League football returns to St. James’ Park next season and a good squad will be needed to compete.