Highly-rated Liverpool midfielder wanted by Champions League side

Fabio Carvalho has reportedly been the subject of a big-money bid from a Champions League club.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Reds could be set to lose the young Portuguese playmaker despite only signing him from Fulham one year ago.

Struggling to become one of Jurgen Klopp’s regular midfielders, Carvalho, 20, who started just four Premier League last season, has been forced to play a bit-part role under the German.

And reluctantly accepting that his standing within the Liverpool squad may not change any time soon, the 20-year-old is believed to be wanted by a top club competing in the Champions League.

Although the team has not been named, it has been noted that they have already made a big-money offer.

Liverpool fans will not take kindly to hearing these reports – Carvalho is still viewed as one of Europe’s most highly-rated young technicians, and barely featuring, fans will feel the 20-year-old has not yet been given a fair chance to impress.