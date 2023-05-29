“I will not say” – Erik ten Hag makes big revelation about David de Gea’s future at Man United

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has made a big revelation about the future of David de Gea ahead of the veteran goalkeeper signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old finished the Premier League season with the Golden Glove award but despite this, the Spaniard has proven this season that he is not up to standard for what Ten Hag wants at the Manchester club.

The Dutch coach is in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and speaking to the Times, the United boss has stated that De Gea will stay at the club but he can’t say if he will be the number one goalkeeper.

“De Gea will stay but I will not say he’ll always be my number one goalkeeper”, Ten Hag stated via Fabrizio Romano.

“I say this because in a club like Manchester United, there must be competition always, in all positions.”

? Ten Hag confirms plan to sign new GK to create competition, as revealed months ago: “De Gea will stwy but I will not say he’ll always be my N1 GK”, tells Times. “I say this because in a club like #MUFC there must be competition always, in all positions”, ten Hag added. pic.twitter.com/h0DtRkuauj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

This news will come as music to the ears of some Man United fans as the feeling for a while has been that the Spanish shot-stopper needs to be moved on from the number one spot at Old Trafford.

De Gea is a brilliant shot-stopper but apart from that, his skillset is limited. Maybe another top goalkeeper will bring the best out of the 32-year-old and the competition could be a great thing for Man United next season.