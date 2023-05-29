Ian Wright is of the opinion that despite Jadon Sancho’s struggles this season, he will come good and settle in at Manchester United next year.

Despite making 40 appearances in all competitions for United this season, Sancho got just seven goals and three assists to his name.

There was concern for his future at the start of 2023 when he didn’t feature at all for the Red Devils from the end of December to the end of January, with manager Erik ten Hag allegedly sending him to the Netherlands to keep his fitness levels up while the World Cup was taking place.

Returning at the start of February, the 23-year old went on to score four goals and rack up two assists across the rest of the season as United finished 3rd in the league.

When the Old Trafford club signed him from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021 for £73million (per Sky Sports), fans expected him to hit the ground running but it hasn’t been easy for the England international.

However, Wright, speaking on Match of the Day yesterday, believes that improvements will come from Sancho next season.

“We know the capability of this guy, we know what he’s capable of in terms of his skill, he’ll beat people and once he gets that main focal point, like he had at Dortmund with Marco Reus, he will do his stuff because we are talking about somebody who ability-wise, is absolutely top drawer.

“With the money they paid for him, they’ll want more goals and assists – but I am sure they are coming and he’s starting to settle.”

If Sancho can have himself a good preseason and get back to full confidence and fitness, there is absolutely no reason why he can’t return to his electric Dortmund form.