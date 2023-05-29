“I’m happy he’s here” – Erik ten Hag suggests Harry Maguire’s future at Man United is in his hands

The future of Harry Maguire is uncertain heading into the summer transfer window with many suspecting that the Man United captain will leave the club in search of game time.

Erik ten Hag’s preferred centre-back pairing at Old Trafford this season has been Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez with Maguire spending most of the season on the bench.

It is hard to see the England star changing his situation next season and Ten Hag has suggested that he would be happy to keep the 30-year-old at Old Trafford but the decision will come down to Maguire himself.

“No one would be happy with this situation, he works very hard… but Varane is fantastic,” the Dutch coach told the Times via Fabrizio Romano

“Let’s say I’m happy he’s here, he does his job — but it’s also a decision he has to make”.

Maguire has played 31 times for Man United this season accumulating 1593 minutes of action, as the England star has now found himself as the fourth-choice centre-back at Old Trafford.

It would be beneficial to both parties if Maguire leave this summer and he would certainly find a new club in the Premier League. The United captain is not as bad as a lot of fans make him out to be and the 30-year-old could be a solid signing for a mid-table club.