Kylian Mbappe makes big admission about his PSG future

Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappe has reassured fans that he will be at PSG next season as links come to the fore once again about his future.

In May 2022, Mbappe signed a contract extension to stay at PSG until 2025 to end any speculation over his future, with the Frenchman in serious demand having at the time scored 39 goals in 46 matches in all competitions and this season he has eclipsed that with a much better record – 40 goals in 42 matches.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Real Madrid will reignite their interest in Mbappe this summer as they look for a long-term successor to Karim Benzema who turns 36 in December, but speaking at the Ligue 1 Awards night where he won the division’s Player of the Year award for the fourth season running, the 24-year old dispelled any rumours about a move this summer (quotes via Fabrizio Romano), pledging his future to the French giants, who made him the club’s highest earner when he signed his extension last year (per Capology).

There are no more links about my future? I’m very happy here at PSG and with my choice to be part of this project.

Mbappe received his award for Ligue 1’s best player following a 28-league-goal season

I will be here at PSG next season.”

So it looks like the world’s current best player will be staying put this summer, as PSG hope he can guide them to much-desired Champions League glory next season.

