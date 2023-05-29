Leeds ace predicts ‘mass transfer exits’ during dressing room talks

Liam Cooper has admitted that following Leeds United’s abysmal season which saw them relegated during Sunday’s final day, the club are set to lose several key players.

In light of the Whites’ final day 3-1 beating against Tottenham Hotspur, the Whites now know they will spend next term in the country’s second tier.

And confirming after Sunday’s game that chit-chats in the team’s dressing room has already turned to which players are moving on, club captain Cooper said: “We’ve got to come back fighting next year,” he said.

“We know how difficult it is to get out of the Championship. We know what relegation means, it means there will probably be a mass exit of players and if you are lucky enough to be at this club next year, we’re gonna need everybody aligned and ready to have a right go.

“We know how difficult it was to get out (of the Championship) last time and we’ve gotta go and do that again.”