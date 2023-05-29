Liverpool star drops cryptic hint on social media over Anfield exit

Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho may have just hinted that he is leaving the club after just one season at Anfield.

It was reported earlier today by The Athletic, that Liverpool have rejected a permanent transfer offer from abroad for Carvalho but the 20-year-old could leave the club over the summer.

The Reds are not considering selling the youngster ahead of the new season but a loan move is a possibility as the winger’s game time has been limited throughout the campaign.

Carvalho has now hinted on Instagram that he could leave Anfield this summer and his cryptic message suggests a permanent move – the reply can be seen below.

Really hope this doesn’t play out badly if it’s about a move away from the Reds ? Clearly a talented lad but the season just didn’t workout for him! Wouldn’t mind a loan move, looking increasingly like a permanent exit though ? pic.twitter.com/UzKru5Piyw — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 29, 2023

Carvalho’s situation at Liverpool is a strange one as the Reds did a lot to bring in the youngster from Fulham last summer in a deal that cost £7.7m.

However, the 20-year-old has only played 21 games throughout the season with his last start coming in January’s FA Cup win over Wolves.

Carvalho has shown a lot of promise at Fulham and in patches at Liverpool, and it would make sense to loan the winger out if Jurgen Klopp feels he will not be used next season – unless the player wants a different outcome.