Liverpool star drops cryptic hint on social media over Anfield exit

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho may have just hinted that he is leaving the club after just one season at Anfield. 

It was reported earlier today by The Athletic, that Liverpool have rejected a permanent transfer offer from abroad for Carvalho but the 20-year-old could leave the club over the summer.

The Reds are not considering selling the youngster ahead of the new season but a loan move is a possibility as the winger’s game time has been limited throughout the campaign.

Carvalho has now hinted on Instagram that he could leave Anfield this summer and his cryptic message suggests a permanent move – the reply can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
“I will not say” – Erik ten Hag makes big revelation about David de Gea’s future at Man United
Man United growing in confidence over beating Liverpool to £70m Premier League star
Premier League club wants Graham Potter in charge next season

Carvalho’s situation at Liverpool is a strange one as the Reds did a lot to bring in the youngster from Fulham last summer in a deal that cost £7.7m.

However, the 20-year-old has only played 21 games throughout the season with his last start coming in January’s FA Cup win over Wolves.

Carvalho has shown a lot of promise at Fulham and in patches at Liverpool, and it would make sense to loan the winger out if Jurgen Klopp feels he will not be used next season – unless the player wants a different outcome.

More Stories Fabio Carvalho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.