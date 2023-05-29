Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has suggested that he will still be a Lazio player come the start of next season amid interest from Liverpool.

In his recent piece for Tribal Football, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti reported that Liverpool hold an interest in Milinkovic-Savic ahead of the summer with their need for a midfield rebuild well-known by many.

Milinkovic-Savic is a transfer window favorite when it comes to rumours, the Serbian seemingly linked with a move away from Lazio every year as has established himself as one of the most impressive midfielders around, and with him about to enter the last year of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico, talks of a move away are understandably ramping up again.

But now it looks as though he may be staying at Lazio until the expiration of his deal, with Champions League football coming back to the club for the first time since 2020/21.

“Future? Let’s see, I have another year and we talk at the end,” Milinkovic-Savic told Pazzi Di Fanta.

“From the first day, we said that we thought about getting to the Champions League. Now that we’ve succeeded, let’s play the last one and then we’ll talk about it.”

This sounds like a pretty set-in-stone decision from Milinkovic-Savic, who is now expected to honour the terms of his Lazio contract and lead his side into Europe’s elite competition once again.