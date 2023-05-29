Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that he will leave his position as Napoli manager this summer after guiding them to the Serie A title.

Spalletti joined Napoli in 2021 after leaving Inter Milan in 2019 and in his first season with the Naples outfit, he guided them to 3rd in Serie A, their first top-four finish in two years.

This season however has been a different story – in a good way. The 64-year old has worked wonders, bringing the Serie A trophy back to the club after 33 years, while also getting them to the Champions League semi-finals.

Sadly though, it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning for Part Three in 2023/24, as he confirmed his decision (quotes via Fabrizio Romano) to take a year out of football following this season’s conclusion.

“Sometimes, you part ways due to too much love. I will not stay, I’m leaving. No way to change my mind.

“I told the club a few weeks ago that I need a year off. I will NOT work at any other club. I’ll rest for one year.”

It’s been a season of great joy for Napoli fans, who have enjoyed some stunning football under the Italian manager as he’s managed to unlock Victor Osimhen – who has scored 25 league goals this season as he looks set to win the Serie A Golden Boot – and also unearthing a gem in the form of Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who the club signed from Georgian side Dinamo Batumi in July, as he went on to rack up 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions in his debut season in a top five European league.

Whoever comes in to replace Spalletti will have a huge job on their hands to replicate what he has achieved while at the helm, but no matter what happens from here, Napoli fans will never forget what has been a historic season for the club.