Man United and Chelsea set to miss out on midfielder who is ready to join AC Milan

Man United and Chelsea look set to miss out on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada this summer as the midfielder has reportedly opted for a move to AC Milan.

The 26-year-old is out of contract with the Bundesliga club this summer and there were several clubs interested in the Japan international’s services.

Kamada has had a solid season in Germany across the 46 matches he has played, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further seven. The star attracted a lot of attention with his performances at the World Cup for Japan and his next move will be to Italy to play for AC Milan, reports Patrick Berger.

? Daichi Kamada will sign for AC Milan. ?? He is out of contract at Eintracht Francfurt this summer. (Source: @berger_pj) pic.twitter.com/3sNZaAW4zS — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 29, 2023

Milan beat the likes of Man United and Chelsea to Kamada who were linked to the 26-year-old in the build-up to the summer transfer window as per GOAL.

Both are in the market for midfielders this summer as the Premier League clubs need to replace outgoing stars in that area of the pitch.

Marcel Sabitzer is expected to leave United while the likes of Conor Gallagher could be heading for the exit door at Chelsea. Kamada would have been a solid replacement for both, but Italy is the destination where the Japanese footballer will show off his skills next season.