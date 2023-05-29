Man United growing in confidence over beating Liverpool to £70m Premier League star

Man United are reportedly growing in confidence about the potential of signing Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer ahead of bitter rivals Liverpool.

The Chelsea star’s future is uncertain heading into the upcoming transfer market as the Blues have failed to agree a new contract with the midfielder after months of negotiations.

This makes a summer exit a strong possibility unless new Chelsea boss Mauricio Poichettino can convince the England international to stay.

With the West London club needing to sell players and bring in a large amount of cash throughout the transfer window, the Blues have placed a £70m tag on Mount.

According to Football Insider, Man United are confident of beating Liverpool to the 24-year-old as both Premier League giants look to bring in a midfielder throughout the summer months.

The signing of Mount would be brilliant for both clubs, as despite having a poor season, the Chelsea star is a wonderful player and would add to the creative talents already at England’s two most successful clubs.