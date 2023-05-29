Mauricio Pochettino officially announced as Chelsea’s new head coach

Chelsea have officially announced Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following extensive talks over the past month.

Pochettino was one of the names immediately touted for the Chelsea job following Graham Potter’s sacking at the beginning of April, with the Argentine joined heavily in rumours by former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, before the German dropped out of the running on April 21st.

That led many to believe that Pochettino would become the new man at the helm and after 38 days of anticipation, his announcement has been made official by the club.

Pochettino returns to management following a ten-month hiatus after he left PSG last July and he will sign a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge, with the option of a further year, per the Chelsea website.

In a statement made by the club, co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023

“He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

Club owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali et al also gave some words on the appointment.

“The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.”

With the season now over, Chelsea fans can finally look forward to a new era under Pochettino, who will officially begin work at the club on July 1st.