Paul Merson tells £200k-a-week Man United man to join Newcastle

One player expected to leave Manchester United this summer is defender Harry Maguire.

Despite being the Red Devils’ captain, Maguire, 30, has started just eight Premier League games for Erik Ten Hag this season.

And with his position in the first team under threat following the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Maguire looks certain to leave Old Trafford in search of more playing time.

Two clubs heavily linked with a surprise move for Maguire has been Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and David Moyes’ West Ham, and pundit Paul Merson thinks a switch to either is something the England international must consider.

“Yeah, it’s hard though, he’s at the biggest club in the world in my opinion,” Merson said.

“I know they’re not performing like the biggest club in the world but they’re a huge club and he’s there, so wherever he goes from here is going to be a down[grade].”

The pundit added: “He’s worked so hard, from where he’s come from to get to Leicester then to get to Man Utd, it’s probably hard for him to leave, but he has to leave.”