Pep Guardiola makes call to PSG superstar to enquire about future plans

Pep Guardiola has reportedly called Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar to enquire about what the Brazilian plans to do with his future.

The 31-year-old looks set to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer as the Paris club are happy for him to leave and the forward recently had an incident with the club’s ultras as they stood outside his house chanting for him to depart their club this summer.

It is uncertain where Neymar will end up ahead of the new season, but L’Equipe are now reporting that PSG superstar Neymar received a call from Man City manager Pep Guardiola, who wanted to know the Brazilian’s intentions this summer. However, the report states that there’s very little chance of seeing the former Barcelona star sign for the Premier League champions.

Neymar has missed the majority of the second half of the season through injury but prior to that, the Brazil international was in superb form. The forward played 29 matches this season and contributed with 18 goals and 17 assists.

The 31-year-old is not over the hill just yet and could be a good signing for one of the big Premier League clubs – as they are one of the only teams that will be able to afford the superstar.