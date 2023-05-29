(Photo) Man United’s 2023-24 home kit leaked in New York

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s home shirt for next season appears to have been leaked after going on sale in America.

The Red Devils are set to go into the 2023-24 season with Team Viewer as their main sponsor again.

However, the technology company are likely to see a slight change in how its logo will appear with next season’s kit design believed to include thicker and bolder branding.

More Stories / Latest News
Ian Wright gives opinion on Manchester United player who had endured tough second season at Old Trafford
Highly-rated Liverpool midfielder wanted by Champions League side
Mauricio Pochettino officially announced as Chelsea’s new head coach

Understood to have been released in the States, the Reds’ kit next season, which has recently gone on sale in New York, is similar and has all the usual United markings, but with slight variations.

Check it out below and let us know in the comments if you’ll be buying one when they go on sale in your country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.