Graham Potter is wanted by Crystal Palace to manage the London club next season as Roy Hodgson’s short spell at the club is set to come to an end.

The 75-year-old was brought in to help guide the Eagles to safety in the Premier League after a bad run of form under his predecessor Patrick Vieira left them in a spot of bother. The former Arsenal star was sacked in March and Palace wanted to wait until the summer to appoint a new permanent manager.

According to Santi Aouna, Graham Potter is the man the Eagles want and will likely make a move for the former Chelsea boss soon.

? Crystal Palace want to appoint Graham Potter as their new coach! ? (Source: @Santi_J_FM ) pic.twitter.com/16MVtzvkGL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 29, 2023

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea at the start of April but his stock didn’t take that much of a hit given the mess at the West London club.

The former Brighton boss was handed too many players at the Blues and it is uncertain how much of those he actually wanted. The job Frank Lampard has done since shows how difficult it is at Chelsea and Potter certainly deserves a second chance in England’s top division, with Crystal Palace being a very good project to get back into the game.