Premier League trio eyeing Manchester United midfielder

Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window.

Preparing for a huge FA Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester City, Erik Ten Hag, having finished inside the Premier League’s top four, is now set to overhaul the squad.

Although several players are expected to arrive, including a top striker, which is a position believed to be the club’s priority, there are also a lot of players likely to depart.

One player linked with an Old Trafford exit has been Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay. Seen as a backup squad option following the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, McTominay has struggled for game time and now looks set to move on in search of a new challenge.

And according to a recent report from The Sun, in light of the 26-year-old’s lack of playing time, there are three Premier League clubs interested in signing him – Newcastle United, West Ham and Brighton.

“Newcastle and West Ham are at the front of the queue but Brighton could also be looking to bring in a midfielder and think they could use European football to tempt some bigger names this summer,” The Sun’s source said.

The Red Devils are heavily linked with luring Chelsea’s Mason Mount to Stamford Bridge and should that be a move that materialises, fans will expect McTominay’s proposed exit to gather even more pace.

