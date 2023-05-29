Leeds United main man set for showdown talks following relegation

Sam Allardyce is reportedly set for talks with Leeds United about the possibility of staying on as the club’s manager despite their relegation to the Championship.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims the veteran English manager is open to the idea of sticking around at Elland Road regardless of the club finding themselves playing second-tier football next season.

Although ‘Big Sam’ was unable to keep the Yorkshire giants in England’s top division, many fans will feel the former England manager wasn’t given enough time to turn the club’s fortunes around.

And that could lead to him being given more time in the Elland Road dugout ahead of a campaign that is set to see the club give it their all in a bid to instantly return back to the Premier League.

