“Up to Leo” – Xavi makes feelings clear over Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona

The future of Lionel Messi is still uncertain as the World Cup winner is set to leave PSG at the end of the season but Xavi has now stated that he is more than happy to have the Barcelona legend back at the club.

The Catalan club are putting plans in place to bring the superstar back to the club that made his career and just have to make it financially viable given their issues with money.

Ahead of a potential move, Barca boss Xavi has stated that he has told President Joan Laporta to make the Messi signing happen and that he would be perfect for his system.

Xavi stated to SPORT via Fabrizio Romano: “I told the president that Messi return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo.

“It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide, it’s up to him… I’m speaking with Leo, yes”, Xavi added.

This is a story many football fans want to play out after the way Messi’s departure was handled back in 2021 as the World Cup winner deserves a happy ending at Barcelona.

The 35-year-old has had a memorable season winning the World Cup in Qatar back in December and winning the Champions League again with Barcelona would be another special feat for the Argentina star to achieve.