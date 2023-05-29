(Video) Jacob Ramsey caught saying “it’s only the Conference” as Aston Villa fans cheer their side’s qualification for Europe

Jacob Ramsey was heard on film questioning the joyous celebrations of the Aston Villa supporters following their qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Ramsey and Villa beat Brighton 2-1 yesterday to secure themselves European football for the first time in 13 years as they finished 7th, putting them into the Europa Conference League group stages.

As the Villa team bus made its way out of Villa Park, defender Ezri Konsa caught all of the club’s supporters lining the streets as they cheered their team, but Ramsey wasn’t too sure why they were so happy.

As Konsa filmed the supporters, Ramsey could be heard in the background saying: “The f**k? It’s only the Conference.” to which Konsa stepped in to tell him off: “Shut up JJ man, have some respect.”

Ezri did not hold back, poor Jacob on his birthday aswell ?? pic.twitter.com/4WB6iPwXrO — Shauna (@shaunaxavfc) May 28, 2023

Whether the 22-year old was joking or not, it’s not a good look for him and it’ll be interesting to see what his reaction will be if Villa go on to win the competition next season.