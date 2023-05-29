West Ham ace tells agents he wants London Stadium exit next week

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is reportedly pushing for a move back to Italy.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Hammers’ number seven is eager to return back to Serie A.

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Merson tells £200k-a-week Man United man to join Newcastle
Fulham may move for midfielder who Manchester United could be willing to sell
‘Frustrated’ 25-year-old certain to leave Crystal Palace

Interestingly, following what has been a hugely disappointing opening season with the Hammers, Scamacca has recently opted to team up with leading agency CAA Stellar and is now represented by agent David Lee.

Hopeful of securing an exit from London, the Italian forward, who is currently valued at £27m, is believed to have been wanted by Juventus for a long time.

During his first season with West Ham, the former Sassuolo hitman has scored just eight goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

More Stories Gianluca Scamacca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.