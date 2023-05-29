Worrying news for Arsenal fans as Declan Rice open to joining European giants after latest talks

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Declan Rice is said to be open to joining Bayern Munich in the summer as Arsenal continue to push for the West Ham star.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Rice had a phone call with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel over the last few days and they are said to have gone well. The West Ham star is now open to a move to the Bundesliga champions during the upcoming transfer window as the German giants will now up their efforts to sign the England international.

However, Bayern are worried about Arsenal’s pursuit of the midfielder which is said to be the main reason the Bundesliga giants are making a bigger push for the 24-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News
“Up to Leo” – Xavi makes feelings clear over Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona
Pep Guardiola makes call to PSG superstar to enquire about future plans
Arsenal and Tottenham among clubs ready to lure £50m star away from Leicester

Rice is set to leave West Ham after six years and Arsenal have been pursuing the England international for some time. The 24-year-old is Mikel Arteta’s number-one target this summer and will make a move for the midfielder once the Hammers’ season is over.

Rice will take the position held by Granit Xhaka should he join the Gunners and the Englishman’s future will likely be decided over the coming weeks.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.