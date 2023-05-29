Worrying news for Arsenal fans as Declan Rice open to joining European giants after latest talks

Declan Rice is said to be open to joining Bayern Munich in the summer as Arsenal continue to push for the West Ham star.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Rice had a phone call with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel over the last few days and they are said to have gone well. The West Ham star is now open to a move to the Bundesliga champions during the upcoming transfer window as the German giants will now up their efforts to sign the England international.

However, Bayern are worried about Arsenal’s pursuit of the midfielder which is said to be the main reason the Bundesliga giants are making a bigger push for the 24-year-old.

??News #Rice: There was a phone call with #Tuchel a few days ago! Been told it was a good talk. Both appreciate each other. Rice is open to join Bayern & Tuchel. FCB wants to intensify their efforts now. He’s still a transfer target. But: Time is running as he could sign for… pic.twitter.com/ShJcBHCrf4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 29, 2023

Rice is set to leave West Ham after six years and Arsenal have been pursuing the England international for some time. The 24-year-old is Mikel Arteta’s number-one target this summer and will make a move for the midfielder once the Hammers’ season is over.

Rice will take the position held by Granit Xhaka should he join the Gunners and the Englishman’s future will likely be decided over the coming weeks.