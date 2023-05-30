21-year-old wants to stay at Leeds United despite relegation

Luton Town were promoted to the Premier League for the first time since 1992 on Saturday and a Leeds United star played a role in the incredible story.

Cody Drameh spent the second half of this season on loan with the Hatters and there have been rumours that the newly promoted Premier League club want to keep the right-back at the club next season.

However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the 21-year-old is open to staying at Leeds despite their recent relegation, as the Whites have been in contact with the defender to provide assurances over his game time next season.

Drameh has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at Elland Road and that is something the Yorkshire club will also want to sort out.

Should he stay, the 21-year-old will be competing with both Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen for the right-back role, although having had poor seasons, that might not be too hard for the young defender.