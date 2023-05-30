It could be all change at the London Stadium if an American investment fund has its way.

At present, the east London outfit are owned by David Sullivan and Daniel Kretinsky, though neither have necessarily shown much willingness to invest heavily into the playing squad.

Indeed, should Declan Rice move on from the Hammers this summer, it might be expected that player purchases will invariably come from the midfielders’ sale price.

That would hardly represent the sort of commitment expected from a board that would clearly prefer their club to be challenging in Europe each season.

Help may be at hand in the form of 777 Partners, however.

According to the Daily Mail, the American investment fund wish to acquire a Premier League club and, after failing with a bid to buy Everton, West Ham are one of two clubs (along with Sheffield United) that are of interest.

The Liverpool ECHO note that the fund has more than $6bn in assets, and even if West Ham’s owners were looking at significantly more than £500m for an outright purchase, that wouldn’t appear to be a problem for 777 Partners on the face of it.

Were it to come down to a straight fight between a bid for the Hammers or the Blades, with the greatest respect, the growth and projection that the east Londoners could have would far outstrip its rivals, who would be expected to be a cheaper acquisition.

With London still one of the most prominent capital cities in the world, and significant opportunities for expansion at West Ham, were the current owners minded to sell, 777 Partners could quickly see their investment value rise.