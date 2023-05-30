Crystal Palace are believed to be one of several Premier League clubs interested in signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher after the midfielder had previous success at the London club.

The 23-year-old had his best season in the top flight and became a hero at Selhurst Park during the 2021/2022 season, where the England international scored eight goals and assisted a further three across 34 Premier League matches.

That earned him a return to his parent club Chelsea, but things have not worked out for Gallagher as he is not a regular starter at the West London side.

Ahead of the summer window, Gallagher could be a player sold by Chelsea in order to raise funds for new signings and according to talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook, Crystal Palace are one of several clubs keeping an eye on the England star.

“Gallagher is not believed to have done enough this season to convince the Blues hierarchy that he will be a part of their long-term plans,” Crook stated.

“West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, where he had a successful loan spell, have all been alerted to the possibility of signing the £40million-rated midfielder.”

Gallagher’s past with Palace will likely put them in pole position but that is not a guarantee when there are plenty of options.