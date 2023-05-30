Exclusive: Barcelona star could be major casualty should Lionel Messi return

The future of Lionel Messi is still undecided as Barcelona continue to push for his return and in order to make the transfer happen, Ansu Fati could be one casualty in the Catalan club’s attempt to raise the necessary funds.

The La Liga giants are desperate to have their greatest-ever player back and it is an outcome that not only benefits Barcelona but La Liga as a whole.

However, Barca’s financial issues are making the deal difficult to complete and the La Liga giants are working hard behind the scenes to get everything in order for the World Cup winner’s return.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has stated that Ansu Fati could be a major casualty should Messi return to Barcelona.

“Messi is waiting to see what is possible, but his camp are also putting pressure on Barcelona. Xavi is in constant contact with Messi as well. He believes a return is not just a sentimental move, but one that will help Barcelona challenge for the Champions League next season,” Jacobs stated.

“Messi would likely and gladly play for free for Barcelona or with a massive pay cut, but this would be deemed as financial manipulation. So Barcelona’s problem is they need a lot of dominos to fall in place to pull off a Messi return, and that may also mean outgoings. Ansu Fati could be one casualty even though he wants to stay at the club.”

Fati is not a major part of Xavi’s plans at Barcelona but it is undeniable that the 20-year-old is a very talented individual.

The Catalan club could receive a big fee for the youngster as the Spanish star would be a great asset for a number of clubs, with the Premier League being the most likely destination for the Barca star.