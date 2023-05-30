Exclusive: Liverpool confident of landing Premier League star but have hijack fears

Liverpool are very confident of landing Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister this summer but want to get the deal over the line quickly due to fears of other clubs making late attempts for the World Cup winner.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for several midfield stars as that area of the pitch has been a big issue for Liverpool this season with at least two stars set to move to Anfield this summer.

One player the Reds nearly have over the line is Mac Allister as according to Ben Jacobs, talks are pretty advanced between both parties.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, the transfer expert says that the Merseyside club want to get their business done early this summer and hope to get the Argentina star signed up as quickly as possible due to fears over other clubs joining the race and hijacking their move for the World Cup winner.

“Liverpool are confident of landing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. Talks are pretty advanced. This is no surprise given Liverpool have a clear and firm plan in place for this summer and always like to get their business done early,” Jacobs said.

“Mac Allister has made it clear to Brighton that he wants to leave since after the World Cup. The club won’t stand in his way, but I do expect them to get a decent price. They handled the Mac Allister situation smartly by getting him to extend just before the World Cup thus protecting his value. Liverpool now want to move fast to avoid any late suitors attempting to hijack.”

Mac Allister will be a great signing for Liverpool should the Reds get the deal over the line as the World Cup winner is the exact profile Klopp needs.

The Argentine star has had an incredible season for both club and country with a new chapter of his career set to begin at the start of next season.