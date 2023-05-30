Exclusive: Two Premier League clubs monitoring the situation of Liverpool star

Liverpool do not want to sell Fabio Carvalho this summer but a loan move next season is a strong possibility with several clubs monitoring the youngster’s situation at Anfield. 

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has stated that Liverpool are open to a loan move for the 20-year-old with Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Wolves interested in the talented winger.

“Liverpool don’t want to sell but may be open to a loan deal,” Jacobs stated.

“There are Premier League clubs who admire Carvalho, including Aston Villa and Wolves, whilst RB Leipzig have already had an offer rejected to buy the 20-year-old. Liverpool are calm about the situation and their summer.”

Fabio Carvalho in action for Liverpool
The future of Carvalho has been a topic of discussion this week after the Liverpool star hinted on Instagram that he could leave Anfield this summer and his cryptic message seemed to suggest a permanent move.

The 20-year-old has not received a lot of game time this season under Jurgen Klopp and that is a necessity to improve at the winger’s age.

A move to a Premier League club could benefit all parties involved and it will be interesting to see how Carvalho’s summer plays out.

