Fabrizio Romano says Karim Benzema could leave Real Madrid after receiving huge offer

Karim Benzema could leave Real Madrid this summer as the French forward is considering a move to Saudi Arabia after receiving a huge offer from an unnamed club.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Benzema’s camp have already told Real Madrid that he’s seriously considering leaving the La Liga giants for Saudi Arabia and will make a decision very soon.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and the terms of a new deal are ready to go but have yet to be signed.

This would be a huge blow for Real Madrid as they were not planning to sign a world-class number nine this summer, only a backup for the French superstar.

Karim Benzema has received a huge, big proposal from Saudi club — Real Madrid have been informed by Benzema’s camp that he’s seriously considering that and he will decide soon. ????? #Benzema Real have Karim’s new deal documents ready since last year but nothing signed yet. pic.twitter.com/Rri4JJ8YYS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

Benzema has not had the best of seasons for Real this year as his campaign has been disrupted often by injuries. Either way, the 35-year-old still managed to bag 30 goals and that is a lot to replace on short notice.

Who would replace the superstar should he leave is uncertain as of now, but Tottenham fans will be worried should the La Liga giants come knocking for Harry Kane.