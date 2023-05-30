Former Premier League manager claims he would’ve taken Leeds job before Sam Allardyce

Leeds United could not avoid relegation at the weekend despite bringing in Sam Allardyce to prevent that outcome from happening and a former Premier League manager has admitted he would have taken the job. 

Speaking on Premier League Productions, former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood was giving his verdict on Leeds’ managerial appointments this term, and he stated that the appointment of Allardyce, in hindsight, was a mistake.

However, the 54-year-old stated that Allardyce was right to accept the challenge – given the money that was involved – and Sherwood said that had it been offered to him, he would have done the same thing.

The pundit said: “If you’re going to shore it up, you need a manager who needs a bit of time. In hindsight, it was probably the wrong decision. For Sam, it was a no-brainer, and he would do it again tomorrow, I certainly would have done it. They were rolling the dice and taking a gamble, he doesn’t have a magic wand.”

