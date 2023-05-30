Four Premier League giants in the race for 19-year-old Southampton star

Romeo Lavia could be set to leave relegated Southampton this summer with four Premier League giants chasing the 19-year-old after an impressive season in England’s top flight.

Lavia made the move from Man City to St. Mary’s last summer and impressed in a struggling Southampton team and his performances have caught the attention of several big teams across Europe.

The Premier League champions have a buy-back clause worth £40m in his contract, but that only becomes active next summer.

However, City could still make a move for the 19-year-old this summer in order to prevent another Premier League club from adding the star to their team, reports Football Insider.

In addition to the Manchester club, Chelsea have sounded out the possibility of a summer deal and the Blues have already made some early moves for Lavia.

Liverpool are another mentioned in the report as the Southampton star is an option for Jurgen Klopp to strengthen his midfield next season.

Finally, the youngster’s talent is also admired by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal who is also looking to strengthen the middle of the park this summer, providing Lavia with some serious options should he decide to leave the Saints during the upcoming transfer window.