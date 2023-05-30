Newcastle and Tottenham are ready to battle it out to sign both Harvey Barnes and James Maddison from relegated Leicester this summer.

Leicester, who won the Premier League just seven years ago, had their relegation from England’s top division confirmed on Sunday following Everton’s 1-0 win over despite, despite the Foxes having beaten West Ham by two goals to one.

As a result, the East Midlands side will be preparing for a lot of their players to leave this summer, most notably Barnes and Maddison and according to SunSport, both Newcastle and Tottenham are after the pair.

Barnes is out of contract at Leicester in 2025, while Maddison’s situation is slightly more fragile, with his Leicester deal expiring in 2024, so this summer could be the best time for him to leave so he doesn’t depart on a free next year.

Newcastle have held previous interest in Maddison, with them having two bids for him rejected last August, while Barnes has been touted for a move to Aston Villa, with Talksport’s Gabby Agbonlahor keen for his former side to bring him in.

Whatever happens, the chances that these two depart the King Power this summer are highly likely so it’ll be interesting to see just who picks them up.