Liverpool keen on signing 22-year old Ligue 1 midfielder

Khephren Thuram is on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer window with the Anfield club preparing for a midfield revolution.

This comes from GFFN France via L’Equipe, who say that Thuram is one of Liverpool’s box-to-box midfield targets this summer as they prepare for an engine room overhaul.

The 22-year old is coming to the end of his fourth season with the Nice senior team having spent a year with the club’s B team following a transfer from fierce rivals Monaco, but this season is the one where he has made his mark on European football, making 48 appearances in all competitions, helping Nice to their eight-consecutive top half finish in Ligue 1 and the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

He was also named in midfield for the Ligue 1 Team of the Season alongside Marseille’s Valentin Rongier and Lens’ Seko Fofana which goes to show just how impressive he has been this season.

A tenacious, strong midfielder, Thuram would reinvigorate some spice back into the Liverpool midfield with current first-choice starters in Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho all over the age of 29.

[morestoriees latest]

With L’Equipe saying that Nice value Thuram at €60million, it seems a fair price for Liverpool to pay considering his performance level this season and the fact his contract runs out in 2025, so watch this space as this could become a much bigger story come the opening of the summer window.