West Ham United are said to be very interested in signing Fabio Carvalho this summer with David Moyes keen to add to his current attacking corps.

This is according to Liverpool World, who also say that Carvalho has been told that he is no longer part of the club’s plans for the future.

As a result, the Hammers could move for him on loan this summer which is no shock considering they were very keen on bringing him to the London Stadium before Liverpool signed him in May of last year.

The Portuguese international has had to deal with being behind the likes of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in the Liverpool pecking order this season and as a result, has only made 21 appearances in all competitions, playing just 638 minutes across four competitions.

With Jurgen Klopp being quoted recently (via LW) as saying: “I think there is a possibility Fabio could go on loan, but we will see. This was not the best year of his career, his young career.”, we could be seeing the 20-year old represent somebody else come the start of next season.