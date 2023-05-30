Man United star out of FA Cup final against Man City with hamstring injury

Man United have received a blow in the lead-up to the FA Cup final on Saturday as Anthony Martial will miss the Wembley showdown due to a hamstring injury.

The French forward strained his hamstring during Man United’s final match of the season on Sunday against Fulham and according to Sky Sports, it has been revealed that the 27-year-old has received a muscle tear and will now miss the FA Cup final against United’s bitter rivals Man City.

This will be a blow to Erik ten Hag as Martial has been getting a lot of minutes of late and has scored two goals in the Manchester club’s last four Premier League games.

BREAKING: Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury. ? pic.twitter.com/a7tbg8B0Gx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 30, 2023

Ten Hag will now likely play the same forward line he used at the weekend against Fulham which consisted of Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho and Rashford.

United have a big task on their hands to stop their city rivals and there is not only the FA Cup on the line but also the chance to stop the treble.