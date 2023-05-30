Manchester United could trigger release clause of 23-year old goalkeeper

Diogo Costa is on Manchester United’s radar this summer and the club could trigger his release clause to bring him to Old Trafford.

A Bola have documented United’s interest in Costa and they say that the Manchester club are contemplating activating the Portuguese’s release clause, which stands at £65million.

United’s need for a goalkeeper could see them in the market for one this summer, with David de Gea’s deal at the club expiring at the end of June and there being no concrete talks of an extension as of today.

Porto were pipped to the Liga Portugal title by Benfica this season by two points, finishing a close second to Roger Schmidt’s team and conceding just two goals more than the champions, in no small part thanks to Costa, who missed just one league match through injury.

Costa came up through the Porto youth ranks, making his debut for the senior team in 2019

With Jorge Mendes as his agent, a switch to the Premier League looks to be the most realistic move for Costa, with the former’s clients including several Portuguese players who are in England at the moment in Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota to name a few.

The first-choice keeper for his nation, Costa is an impressive shot-stopper and at 23, is the perfect age to come in and replace De Gea should the Spaniard leave for pastures new this summer.

