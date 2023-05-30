Naby Keita will leave Liverpool this summer after an inconsistent spell at the Merseyside club and upon his departure the midfielder has posted a message to Liverpool fans on Instagram.

The Guinea international shared how great it was to be part of Liverpool and wished everyone at the club luck for the future.

Keita wrote on his Instagram page: “It has been an outstanding time and experience to play for this very special club! I will always be thankful and proud to have shared so many great moments.

“Wishing good luck to my teammates, coaches and staff for the future and upcoming.

“I never forget my scouse people. See you soon! Naby Lad.”

Keita will leave Liverpool having won everything there is to win in English football and played a big role in helping the Reds push for a quadruple last season.

However, this season has seen injury issues plague the midfielder and that has been the story of his time at Anfield.

With new midfielders set to join Liverpool this summer, it was best for the two parties to go their separate ways and the Guinea international will surely have a good career wherever he goes and will hopefully stay fit in order to showcase his talent.