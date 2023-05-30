Now that the 2022/23 Premier League season is done and dusted, clubs can begin to flesh out their transfer plans properly, with Newcastle United looking at a potential €70m midfield option in preference to James Maddison.

The Leicester City man has had a comparatively good season by his standards, and despite the Foxes being relegated to the Championship, Maddison could still boast a decent return of 10 goals and nine assists per WhoScored.

It’s that type of output from the attacking midfield position that has Eddie Howe considering the possibilities.

There is another name that has entered the conversation too, however.

According to Nemzeti Sport, Newcastle have been keeping tabs on RB Leipzig’s €70m-rated Dominik Szoboszlai.

#Szoboszlai update: There were talks between his agency & @NUFC! Szoboszlai remains internal transfer target of the Magpies. €70 million clause + salary would not be a problem. But: Interest in Maddison continues. “Kill one deal“ possible. Open end. @SkySportDE #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/lYMLdAQAIJ — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) May 29, 2023

As Sky Sports Germany’s Phillip Hinze also tweeted, the figures being mentioned would not be a problem for the Magpies, albeit they won’t do two deals for the same position in the team. So, essentially, it’s one player or the other.

Maddison does of course have the advantage of having had extensive Premier League experience, and it’s that which may tip the balance in favour of the England international.

Eddie Howe has time on his side before he makes a firm decision, though he’ll not want to dilly-dally if other clubs start to show their hand.

That will give the Newcastle manager a possible problem in terms of having to enter a Dutch auction for some of his targets, and any potential delay may also be seen by the players themselves as them not being first choice for the Magpies.