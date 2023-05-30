PSG superstar rejects move to Saudi Arabia with sights set on transfer to Man United

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has his sights set on a move to Manchester United this summer and has already rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in the hope of a move to Old Trafford.

That is according to French outlet Foot Mercato, who are reporting that the 31-year-old wants to join Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer and if that does not happen, the Brazilian will stay in Paris.

The report states that the forward has already rejected an offer from a Saudi Arabian club as it is presumed that Neymar wants to compete at the highest level.

This follows a report from L’Équipe last week, who stated that Man United were in advanced talks to sign the PSG star, who is increasingly open to a departure from Les Parisiens.

This would be a massive story should a move develop and the likelihood of it happening is slim given the uncertainty over who will own Man United throughout the summer transfer window.

In fact, Foot Mercato state that the deal is linked to the potential Qatari takeover of United as Neymar has links with Qatar, and this relationship could therefore facilitate a move to the Premier League club should Prince Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani takeover at Old Trafford.